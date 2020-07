The monsoon has got off to a disappointing start for Mumbaikars with the suburban areas of the 'Maximum City' witnessing the lowest rainfall for June in the last five years. Mumbai suburban recorded a rainfall of 394 mm in June this year, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), much below the 524 mm recorded by Mumbai city. This is the second lowest June rainfall for the suburbs since 2014 when it had received 87.3 mm.

As per the IMD data, Mumbai suburbs received 515.1 mm in 2019, 792.5 mm in 2018, 523.2 mm in 2017, 695.2 mm in 2016 and 1106.7 mm in 2015.

The Southwest monsoon which covered the city on June 14 has failed to bring any continuous downpour to the city during the month with Mumbai suburbs ending June 2020 with a 22 percent deficiency.

Although, the last two days of June this year did bring some relief as the city and suburban areas together received 185.2 mm rainfall on June 29 and 30.

IMD has predicted that Mumbai will witness heavy to very heavy rains between July 2-4, issuing a yellow warning for city and surrounding areas.