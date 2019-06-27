Mumbai staring at severe water crises as lakes dry up
Updated : June 27, 2019 04:12 PM IST
Left with barely 4.95 percent water stocks in all the lakes, the BMC has now started using its precious water reserves to quench the thirst of the city's 1.7 crore people.
BMC said as on Thursday, the amount of water left in all the lakes was a measly 71,574 million litre (4.95 percent).
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more