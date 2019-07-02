Mumbai rains death toll: 16 dead after wall collapses in Malad area; authorities declare public holiday

At least 16 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed in Malad area in Mumbai on Tuesday due to heavy rains, NDRF officials said.

The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to a wall got trapped under the debris.

"Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information. Besides, a team of the fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation," a senior NDRF official said.

He said that the police is investigating the case. "Rescue operations are underway and more details are awaited. Over 10 injured are in nearby civic hospital in Jogeshwari and Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities have declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasts heavy rains.

"In the wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," a civic official said.

The Central Railway has also decided to run local trains in limited corridors due to water logging in the railway tracks. Currently, CR is functional on these routes:

Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on mainline.

However, the railway suspended services between Thane and Mumbai due to waterlogging on tracks between Thane-Mulund and beyond. These are the routes that are not functional:

Central line: CST to Thane (up and down) not functional

Harbour line: CST to Vashi (up and down) not working.

Harbour line trains are going up to Bandra only instead of Goregaon as announced earlier.

The CR has already cancelled six trains so far, due to the heavy rains. The following Central Railway express trains have been cancelled:

1. 11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express JCO 2.7.2019

2. 11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express JCO 3.7.2019

3. 12110/12109 Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express JCO 2.7.2019

4. 11010/11009 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express JCO 2.7.2019

5. 12124/12123 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen JCO 2.7.2019

6. 11023 Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express JCO 2.7.2019

For Western Railway, trains are running normally between Churchgate and Vasai Road but with less frequency in between Vasai Road and Virar. However, services between Borivali and Vasai Road (up and down) is not functional due to waterlogging now.

"Due to water logging on tracks at Nallasopara following continuous heavy rains, some outstation long-distance trains were regulated at various stations before Mumbai in the wee hours of July 2, 2019. However, the movement has now started as the water level has receded to a safe level'" Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO of the Western Railways said in a statement.

Following trains were terminated due to waterlogging at Nallasopara:

1. Train no 12902 (ADI_MMCT) will be terminated at BVI & empty rake moved at DRJ

2. Train no 12980 (JP_BDTS) will be terminated at VAPI & reverse as 12979 Dep at VAPI 19.12 hrs on 2.07.19

3. Train no 19116 (BHUJ-DDR) will be terminated at DRD & reverse as 19115 Dep at DRD at 16.47 hrs on 2.07.19

(The train updates are as of 10:27 AM.)