Mumbai rains death toll: 16 dead after wall collapses in Malad area; authorities declare public holiday

Updated : July 02, 2019 11:20 AM IST

The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to a wall got trapped under the debris.
Authorities have declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasts heavy rains. 
The Central Railway has also decided to run local trains in limited corridors due to water logging in the railway tracks.
