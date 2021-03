The new fares for CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of Rs 3 each in minium rates, came into force in Mumbai on Monday, officials said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws, including some petrol-run vehicles.

The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for taxis has increased from Rs 22 to Rs 25, while for the auto- rickshaws it has gone up from Rs 18 to Rs 21, RTO officials said. Beyond this flag-down minimum distance, passengers will have to pay Rs 16.93 per km for taxis and Rs 14.20 per km for auto-rickshaws, they said.

The decision for the minimum fare hike by Rs 3 was taken last week in a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) which was chaired by Maharashtra transport secretary. The fare increase has been calculated as per a formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel, and it entails a hike of Rs 2.09 per km for taxis and Rs 2.01 for auto-rickshaws, the officials said.

The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015, they said. State Transport Minister Anil Parab last week said the fares of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the metropolis were being hiked after a gap of six years and ”it was long overdue”.