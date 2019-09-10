Mumbai most preferred co-living city in India, says report
Updated : September 10, 2019 07:34 AM IST
Mumbai ranks 5th among 20 cities in Asia Pacific that can emerge as co-living destination, said property consultant Knight Frank on Monday.
New Delhi is at 11th rank and Bengaluru at 19th are the two other Indian cities in the list, according to Knight Frank's report 'Insights on Co-living â€“ An Asia-Pacific Perspective'.Â
Beijing, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong are the top four cities in the list.
