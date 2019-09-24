Business
Multipurpose National ID Card, explained
Updated : September 24, 2019 03:00 PM IST
In 2001, an idea of having a Multipurpose National Identity Card (MPNIC) was presented by Group of Ministers (GOM) in a report on ‘Reforming National Security System.’
The Philippines introduced in 2010 the Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID).
Reports across the media have indicated about setting up of a National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) by next year.
