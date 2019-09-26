#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List: Gautam Adani now among top 5 richest Indians

Updated : September 26, 2019 08:59 AM IST

The 10 wealthiest persons in this list now have a net worth equivalent to 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).
Mukesh Ambani tops the list for the 8th consecutive year, with his net worth increasing 3 percent this year.
Technology-led ventures, new economy and start-up founders-turned-investors were the new class of wealthy Indians in 2019, with 16 of them under the age of 40 making it to the list.
IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List: Gautam Adani now among top 5 richest Indians
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV