Business
Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report
Updated : November 07, 2019 02:09 PM IST
Mudra loans have led to a 28 percent rise in jobs, according to a government survey.
The report on Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), prepared by the labour bureau under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, revealed that the number of workers in the establishments who availed the loan increased from 3.93 crore to 5.04 crore.
The PMMY was launched in April 2015 to give unsecured loans of up to Rs 10 lakh in order to create more employment and entrepreneurs in the country.
