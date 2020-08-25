MSP not the solution, shift terms of trade in favour of agriculture: RBI

India is now among the leading producers of milk, cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, cotton, sugarcane, fish, poultry and livestock globally and these achievements stand out amid a widespread feeling of gloom across the world, the RBI said in its balance sheet.

"Going forward, shifting the terms of trade in favour of agriculture is the key to sustaining this dynamic change and generating positive supply responses in agricultural production," the RBI annual report said.

It said that in the past when the terms of trade remained favourable to agriculture, the annual average growth in agricultural gross value added (GVA) exceeded 3 percent.

management has become a major challenge," the RBI annual report said.

free trade in agriculture.

to encourage private investment in supply chain infrastructure, including warehouses, cold storages and marketplaces.

Second, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 is aimed at facilitating barrier-free trade in agriculture produce.

Third, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 will empower farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers, and exporters in an effective and transparent manner," the RBI annual report said.