Agriculture MSP not the solution, shift terms of trade in favour of agriculture: RBI Updated : August 25, 2020 11:41 AM IST In the past when the terms of trade remained favourable to agriculture, the annual average growth in agricultural gross value added (GVA) exceeded 3 percent The government must de-emphasise water guzzling crops, however politically difficult it may be