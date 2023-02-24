Covid-hit MSMEs getting back on track with outstanding credit rising and loan delinquency falling

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of India's economy and contribute significantly to the GDP, employment, and exports. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic slowdown hit the MSME sector hard but s everal trends are now indicating a decent improvement.

CIBIL and State Bank of India data show that outstanding credit with MSMEs has grown by a compound annual rate of 11 percent since pre-COVID, FY19. At the same time, their loan delinquency fell from 4.11 percent, pre-COVID to 2.95 percent in FY22, the last full year for which data is available.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran pointed out in a recent Foreign Affairs article that 80 percent of the GSTN registrations in 2017, when GST came, were those who were earlier sales taxpayers. The balance 19.8 percent were new registrations, indicating the formalisation of informal units.

He also pointed out in the article that the data from the Udyam portal, launched for ease of doing business for MSMEs, was showing that 93,000 micro units grew to become small units and 10,000 small units became medium enterprises from July 20 when the Udyam portal came up till now.

Data suggests economic growth, schemes like the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), and the digitisation process has helped a general recovery of MSMEs. And, if this is true, it makes a big difference to the way investors approach banking, NBFC, and microfinance stocks.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Kumar, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL, highlighted that about 70 percent of MSME credit is going towards the micro-segment. This segment is the most vulnerable to economic shocks and has limited access to formal credit. However, he also pointed out that risk averseness in MSMEs is being mitigated due to factors such as digitisation. This can help improve credit access and reduce the cost of credit for MSMEs.

S Ramann, CMD of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), discussed the various measures being taken to support MSMEs. He said several programmes have come together, leveraging on each other. Direct lending to MSMEs has shown a growth of 20 percent YoY, which is a positive development.

Ramann emphasised the need to formalise the MSME sector and bring more MSMEs within the GST framework. “SIDBI was looking at giving an incentive to entities that are within the GST and sector because all of us are working on straight through processing methods where delivery of credit becomes cheaper,” he said.

Dhrubashish Bhattacharya, Head-MSME Lending at Bank of Baroda, aimed to break the myth of MSME being a delinquent segment or portfolio. He noted that the MSME sector has seen a 400 bps drop in NPAs in the past four quarters, and the Special Mention Accounts (SMA) book has also dropped. This is a positive development and shows that the MSMEs are taking steps to improve their creditworthiness.

Vivek Tripathi, Head-Commercial Banking at AU Small Finance Bank, discussed the demand patterns in the MSME sector. He noted that there is demand for premium goods but muted demand for the mass market segment. However, he also highlighted that the MSME segment is getting formalized and seeing demand. This is a positive development as it can help MSMEs access formal credit and improve their competitiveness.

