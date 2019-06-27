Business
MSME promotion is key to improving India’s rural income: Here is why
Updated : June 27, 2019 05:00 PM IST
Average value of assets in urban India has risen to more than twice the value of rural India, according to an NSSO report.
MSMEs in services sector in rural areas can be supported by way of skilling in traits required for the local economy.
