MSME promotion is key to improving India’s rural income: Here is why

Rural India constitutes about 70 percent of total population. As per 70th survey report of NSSO, 58 percent of rural households are employed in agriculture and 63 percent of these agricultural households depend on cultivation as their primary source of income. Fifty-two percent of all agricultural households are indebted with the average outstanding loan size of no less than Rs 47,000 leading to high levels of rural distress. It comes as no surprise that over the years a fair share of rural population has moved out of cultivation since agriculture as source of income has increasingly become non-remunerative with rising cost of inputs and depleting size of land holdings.

The same NSSO report also notes that average value of assets in urban India has risen to more than twice the value of rural India, thus highlighting growing inequality between the two. As a flag bearer member nation to UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2030) including, inter alia, a) promotion of sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, b) promotion of inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and c) reducing inequalities among people, India in a way owes to the world in addition to its own people for taking significant steps in realising these goals.

Improving rural income is key to achieving an equitable growth model. Apart from enhancement in agricultural productivity to augment farm income, creation of sustainable alternative options of livelihood within villages and small towns has become indispensable. India as a nation cannot afford to remain overly dependent on agriculture for bridging the urban-rural divide and satiating the growing aspirations of its hinterland.

In this context, it is imperative to take up rural industrialisation in its various forms and ways on a mission mode. The mantra has to be to promote rural MSMEs through responsible use of natural resources of the area while ensuring that the local people benefit from the intervention. The local industry related to agri-allied/non-agri sectors, services and handicrafts unique to the region must be actively taken up and promoted to its fullest. In a country which is land-starved like us, innovative industry options which have the potential to create gainful employment at scale and but are not overly land-hungry will have to be explored and/or developed. The government with its motto of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’ needs to act as a catalyst to spur the new revolution of rural industrialisation.



A coordinated approach by all the government and private sector entities at centre as well as state to promote local produce like processed dairy/other food products, handicrafts, coir, footwear, khadi, hosiery and pottery in procurement and promotional events. A focused campaign to bring such MSMEs on various e-commerce platforms will increase market access substantially.

Access to credit is one of the biggest challenges for MSMEs and more so for rural enterprises. Lending through commercial banks is low primarily because of inability to provide the required collateral. Therefore, alternate modes of funding like NBFCs, cooperative banks, SHGs and VC/PE funds need to be encouraged. The government may setup a special fund of funds for rural enterprises to kick start this process.

MSMEs in services sector in rural areas can be supported by way of skilling in traits required for the local economy such as farm equipment operation and repair, construction, tourism and hospitality.

Having a tailored incubation and entrepreneurship development approach towards rural entrepreneur is a critical success factor. The need in most cases is not about cutting edge disruptive innovation but more about frugal and minor modifications to bring about incremental improvements in efficiency. This requires supporting hundreds and thousands of ideas and not a few selected through a highly competitive multistage selection process as is the case in the incubation centres being established by premier institutions like IITs, Startup India programme and innovation schemes by other ministries.

Commercialising existing research into usable technologies for the benefit of the rural entrepreneurs, for example technologies in the areas of post-harvesting and renewable energy. Here academia-industry linkage is critical and the government needs to enable this linkage.

Support alternative organisation models like SHGs, producer companies etc. to enable advantage of Economies of Scale for rural micro and small enterprises.

Improving infrastructure including last mile connectivity, common facility centres, IT, power and water supply are needed to form the right foundation for building a robust industrial base.

State-level interventions in skilling the rural workforce on all the aspects of running an enterprise, from project proposal creation to financial management to eventual marketing (including digital marketing) will give a boost to entrepreneurship.



The vision of achieving inclusive growth coupled with the objective of increasing the share of manufacturing sector to 25 percent of GDP from the current 16 percent can be achieved only if MSMEs in rural India are encouraged and supported. Governments at central as well as state levels need to play the anchor role to spur this wave of rural industrial revolution.