CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsEconomic slowdowns in US, Europe may affect 40% of India’s exports

Economic slowdowns in US, Europe may affect 40% of India’s exports

Economic slowdowns in US, Europe may affect 40% of India’s exports
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jun 28, 2023 11:50:00 AM IST (Published)

US and Europe are large export markets for India and hence about one out of five MSMEs may see a stretch in its working capital days. These MSMEs are in sectors already grappling with high working capital requirements.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), accounting for about 40 percent of India’s exports, is expected to face headwinds from the imminent economic slowdown in advanced countries, particularly the US and Eurozone as these two geographies account for a large chunk of India’s overall exports- nearly one-third.

Resultantly, one out of five MSMEs are expected to see a stretch in its working capital days. These MSMEs are in sectors already grappling with high working capital requirements.
The Ahmedabad cluster has a major presence of MSMEs into dyes and pigments, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals. The working capital stretch is expected due to an inventory pile-up following dumping by Chinese producers, the recent earthquake in Turkey and a slowdown in the US. These three account for 20-25 percent of the total exports of dyes and pigments, pesticides and pharmaceuticals, according to an analysis by CRISIL MI&A Research.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X