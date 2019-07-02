Economy
MPs eager to know about tax proposals in Budget 2019 — Check what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
Updated : July 02, 2019 04:00 PM IST
The govt weighs proposals to provide capital subsidy as DBT to farmers to set up solar rooftop panels.
A suggestion to triple quantum of investment in micro-irrigation is under consideration.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more