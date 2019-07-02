#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

MPs eager to know about tax proposals in Budget 2019 — Check what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

Updated : July 02, 2019 04:00 PM IST

The govt weighs proposals to provide capital subsidy as DBT to farmers to set up solar rooftop panels.
A suggestion to triple quantum of investment in micro-irrigation is under consideration.
MPs eager to know about tax proposals in Budget 2019 — Check what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Deutsche India FY19 net soars 32% to Rs 1,199 crore despite spike in bad loans

Deutsche India FY19 net soars 32% to Rs 1,199 crore despite spike in bad loans

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV