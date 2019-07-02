MPs eager to know about tax proposals in Budget 2019 — Check what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

With only three days remaining for the presentation of the Union Budget 2019, the Finance Ministry has received several queries in the Rajya Sabha, seeking details of tax proposals under consideration.

This will be the maiden budget of Nirmala Sitharaman, the country’s first woman full-time finance minister. Her ministry received three separate queries from Ripun Bora, Kapil Sibal and Mohammed Ali Khan – all from Congress. The lawmakers wanted to know whether the government was considering to levy tax on withdrawal of a certain amount of cash.

In a written reply, Sitharaman said proposals like those were examined during the time of budget preparation and would be revealed during the presentation of the budget. It is interesting to note that the minister hasn’t confirmed or denied the existence of such a proposal in the written reply.

In another query raised in the Upper House, Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut sought to know the details of budget suggestions received by the Finance Ministry from agri-experts. In her written reply, Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha that her ministry had received many proposals on providing capital subsidy through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmers for setting up solar rooftop panels. Moreover, the ministry received suggestions to promote rural start-ups and triple investments in micro-irrigation through solar pumps.