MPC minutes: RBI governor stays needle-focused on cutting inflation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said monetary tightening will continue, even while pointing out factors that indicate India’s good macroeconomic health. What more did he say, especially about inflation?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said the monetary policy is expected to remain tight, but there is uncertainty about its trajectory, as per the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on February 6-8, 2023.

"We must, therefore, remain unwavering in our commitment to bring down inflation to ensure a decisive and durable moderation in inflation towards the target of 4 percent over the medium term, while being mindful of growth," the RBI governor said.

The MPC, headed by Das, had raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent from 6.25 percent. He said four MPC members voted in favour of the repo rate revision versus two members against. The central bank said its policy stance remains focused on the withdrawal of accommodation.

Talking about CPI inflation, he said it has moderated primarily due to lower vegetable prices. Core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel), however, is elevated and sticky at around 6 percent. CPI inflation, excluding vegetables, has moved higher.

Going forward, the RBI governor said the baseline projections indicate that headline inflation is likely to moderate to 5.3 percent in 2023-24. These projections also indicate that the disinflation towards the target rate is likely to be protracted given the stickiness of core inflation at elevated levels.

However, he felt that there is considerable uncertainty at this stage on the evolving inflation trajectory due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, global financial market volatility, rising non-oil commodity prices, volatile crude oil prices, and also weather-related events.

Das said the global economic outlook has improved since the December, 2022, meeting of the MPC. Inflation in major countries has eased somewhat but remains significantly above their respective targets.

He stated that India is witnessing a conducive environment of macroeconomic stability as:

The economy remains resilient.

Inflation has moderated in the past two months to below 6 percent.

Fiscal consolidation is gaining traction.

The current account deficit is showing signs of moderation.

Forex reserves have improved.

The banking sector remains healthy.

On forward guidance on monetary policy actions, he reiterated that it would be inadvisable to provide specific guidance when we are in a tightening cycle and when we are experiencing such extreme uncertainty.

"Further calibrated monetary policy action is necessary for the current MPC meeting to keep inflation expectations anchored and break the persistence of core inflation while containing second round effects," Das said.