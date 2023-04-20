English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsRBI Governor says inflation set to soften in 2023 24

RBI Governor says inflation set to soften in 2023-24

RBI Governor says inflation set to soften in 2023-24
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 20, 2023 6:29:02 PM IST (Updated)

RBI MPC Minutes: Disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. Both domestic as well as global factors are expected to bring about this disinflation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said inflation for 2023-24 is projected to soften, but the disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Thursday, April 20, the governor said the inflation projection for 2023-24 is indicating a moderation to an average of 5.2 percent. Both domestic as well as global factors are expected to bring about this disinflation.
Retail inflation in February stood at 6.44 percent compared to 6.52 percent in the previous month. MPC takes into account retail inflation numbers for setting interest rates.
Talking about global inflation, Das said it is easing but at a tardy pace as the global economic environment has changed dramatically. Das, along with the five other members of the Monetary Policy Committee, voted for a pause in rate hikes earlier this month.
The central bank, which effected six back-to-back hikes in the key short-term lending rate (repo) since May 2022 to check high inflation, decided to take a pause early this month. The cumulative rate hike since May 2022 is 250 basis points.
Also Read: Global rice shortage is set to be largest in 20 years
He stated that issues of geopolitics and high inflation continue to impact the outlook, the emergence of banking sector turmoil on both sides of the Atlantic and the sudden announcement of oil production cut by the OPEC+ countries have rendered the global outlook even more uncertain.
Das opined that there is better optimism about the rabi harvest despite the recent unseasonal rains. This could significantly reduce price pressures on rabi food crops, particularly wheat.
Further, the governor said prices of edible oils have moderated and the softening of global commodity prices from their peak levels a year ago is translating into lower input cost pressures for manufactured goods and services. These could result in some softening of core inflation going forward.
Also Read: Indian economy projected to grow at 7% in 2022-23: Nirmala Sitharaman
On milk prices and oil prices, he said it may remain firm in the lean summer season on tight demand-supply balance and high fodder costs. The rising uncertainty in international crude oil prices also warrants close monitoring.
Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra said the lessons of experience and empirical evidence show incontrovertibly that inflation ruling above 6 percent – as it has done through 2022-23 – is inimically harmful to growth.
Patra noted that the MPC must accordingly remain on high alert and ready to act pre-emptively if risks intensify to both sides of its commitment: price stability and growth.
Prof. Jayanth R. Varma opined that early warning signs of a possible slowdown are visible to a greater extent than in February on the growth front. In the current situation of high inflation, monetary policy does not have the luxury of responding to these growth headwinds.
Also Read: India sees oil cuts and war impact as biggest risks to economy
However, Varma said policymakers must be vigilant against overshooting the terminal policy rate, and thereby slowing the economy to a greater extent than what is needed to glide inflation to the target.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 5:59 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RBIRBI MPCShaktikanta Das

Next Article

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X