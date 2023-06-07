MPC expected to maintain status quo as inflation stays in RBI's comfort zone

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, the majority of respondents expect the RBI to keep rates unchanged throughout the calendar year. Seventy percent of the respondents anticipate the first rate cut to occur in the first half of the next financial year, while the remaining 30 percent expect it in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to maintain the status quo as inflation remains within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). After raising rates six times in the current cycle, the MPC took a pause in April. Despite the RBI governor reiterating that it was only a pause and not a change in direction, all respondents in a CNBC-TV18 poll believe that the rate hike cycle has reached its end, and interest rates will not rise further.

The respondents also believe that the RBI will continue its stance of withdrawing accommodation . They have observed an increase in liquidity since the announcement of the exchange of Rs 2000 notes. While some expect a slight adjustment in the wording, the overall stance is expected to remain unchanged.

The MPC meeting takes place against the backdrop of a decline in CPI inflation to an 18-month low in April. The majority of respondents anticipate the RBI to revise its inflation projection slightly lower than the current 5.2 percent for the year. However, the GDP forecast for the fiscal year is expected to remain unchanged at 6.50 percent.

In addition to these factors, market participants will pay close attention to the RBI's commentary on liquidity, as durable liquidity has increased significantly.

Any indications from the RBI governor about an extended pause will be closely watched. Furthermore, the MPC's vote on the stance is expected to be divided, adding to the importance of these factors to watch out for.