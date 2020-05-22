Inflation outlook is uncertain at this point, may ease by H2FY21, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

In a major move on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent from 4.4 percent earlier. The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that the inflation outlook currently is uncertain as COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the global economy.

Headline inflation may remain firm in the first half, but will ease out in the second half aided by favourable base effects, said Das.

He also added that the biggest blow from COVID-19 has been to private consumption. Industrial production shrank by 17 percent in March and Services PMI plunged to an all-time low in April, he noted.

He further said the exports have suffered their worst slump in the last 30 years. Food inflation has increased to 8.6 percent in April, 2020. Inflation outlook has become complicated due to partial CPI release.

Also Read: GDP growth in FY21 likely to remain in negative category, says RBI Guv Das

"Domestic economy activity impacted severely due to the 2-month lockdown. High frequency indicators point to collapse in demand. Double whammy of demand and production loss has taken a toll on fiscal measures," said Das in his media conference.