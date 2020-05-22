  • SENSEX
Inflation outlook is uncertain at this point, may ease by H2FY21, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Updated : May 22, 2020 10:54 AM IST

In a major move on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent from 4.4 percent earlier.
The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that the inflation outlook currently is uncertain as COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the global economy. 
He also added that the biggest blow from COVID-19 has been to private consumption.
