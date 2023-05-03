MP farmers continue to bear huge losses, resort to distress sales with only five government run cold storages

Bumper production and the massive arrival of crops in mandis within a short span of the period are the key reasons which cause market prices to crash. Agricultural experts believe that cold storage facilities offer a solution to this issue. Cold storage facilities can provide a safety net to farmers.

Market price crash of various crops is one of the key issues plaguing the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh (MP), a state where 70 percent of people depend directly or indirectly on agriculture for their livelihoods. There are multiple reasons which lead to market price crashes causing huge losses to farmers.

Between 2016-2018, tomato farmers in the state suffered huge losses due to a bumper crop. Many farmers from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's constituency Sehore, threw away their crops as tomato prices crashed to Re 1-Rs 2 per kg. Garlic farmers also faced a similar crisis in Madhya Pradesh for years. Last year also, garlic farmers of Mandsaur, were seen setting their produce on fire as they weren't getting more than Rs 2 for one kg of garlic.

Agricultural experts believe that cold storage facilities offer a solution to this issue. Cold storage facilities can provide a safety net to farmers. Cold storage availability means the farmers don't have to sell their produce even when the market prices have crashed. But despite being a key agricultural state, Madhya Pradesh lacks the required agricultural infrastructure.

Cold storage facilities are one such key agriculture infrastructure aspect. Madhya Pradesh has 250 cold storages, out of which only five cold storages, barely two percent of the overall cold storages in the state, are govt-run. Out of these five government-run cold storages also, three are dedicated to dairy products, one is for potatoes and only one is for the remaining crops.

Government-run cold storage facilities charge 40-50 percent less than private cold storage, making them more reasonable and desirable for farmers, especially small and marginal farmers.

As per the MP government, those farmers who own a maximum of one hectare of land are marginal farmers and those farmers who own between one-two hectares of land are small farmers. The state govt's data mentions that out of the overall farming population of MP, 48 percent are marginal farmers and 28 percent are small farmers. This near absence of government run cold storage affects these small and marginal farmers badly.

40-year-old Dinesh Shehriya, a landless farmer of Intkhedi village in Bhopal says there are no govt-run cold storages for crops in the Bhopal division and he can't afford to store his crops in a private cold storage. Dinesh has sown carrots under the 'bhatiya' system, which is popular across the state.

As per this system, a farmer farms the land of a large farmer, paying out of pocket for seeds, pesticides, fertilisers, transport and labour. The landless farmer has to share one-half of either sale proceeds or profits with landlord, depending on the landlord's whims. In these circumstances, Dinesh cannot afford to store his crop in a private cold storage facility. So, he has only one option during adverse market conditions — a distress sale.

Dinesh Shehriya said, "I am worried about these carrots. The market price has crashed. Storing my produce in cold storage is not an option for me. For each sack of carrots, the transportation cost will be at least Rs 20. Then the unloading charge will be an additional Rs 20. Then the storing charges will be Rs 200 for six months for only 60 kgs of carrots. Then reloading from the cold storage will cost another Rs 20. Then there is the transportation cost of taking the crop from the cold storage facility to the market. This will increase my production cost by a huge margin. At the government-run cold storages we don't have to pay as much, but we don't have any such cold storages in our area."

Even the private cold storages are not many in number. This means many vegetable and fruit farmers have to transport their produce long distances to delay spoiling. This poor infrastructure is a problem for farmers across the state, especially when farmers are dealing with crop damage and crashing market prices.

Not just small and marginal farmers, even large farmers say poor agricultural-infrastructure is a big problem. Given the near-absence of government-run facilities within a reasonable distance, only the significantly more expensive private facilities are available. 74-year-old Mansi Mali, a farmer from Intkhedi village in Bhopal says he stopped using cold storage facilities over 10 years ago.

Mali said, "There are only private cold storages in the Bhopal division, and it is expensive. There aren't any government cold storages and private ones charge too much."

The centre and the state government have implemented schemes to ramp up cold storage and agriculture-infra facilities in the state. But many of these facilities are either being built under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model or are being built and managed by private entities and co-operatives, with the help of government grants, meaning usage costs may not come down.

So, farmers are likely to remain dependent on market forces, and measures like Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and Market Intervention Schemes (MIS) to keep their livelihoods going.