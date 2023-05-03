MP farmers continue to bear huge losses, resort to distress sales with only five government run cold storages

Bumper production and the massive arrival of crops in mandis within a short span of the period are the key reasons which cause market prices to crash. Agricultural experts believe that cold storage facilities offer a solution to this issue. Cold storage facilities can provide a safety net to farmers.

Market price crash of various crops is one of the key issues plaguing the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh (MP), a state where 70 percent of people depend directly or indirectly on agriculture for their livelihoods. There are multiple reasons which lead to market price crashes causing huge losses to farmers.

Between 2016-2018, tomato farmers in the state suffered huge losses due to a bumper crop. Many farmers from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's constituency Sehore, threw away their crops as tomato prices crashed to Re 1-Rs 2 per kg. Garlic farmers also faced a similar crisis in Madhya Pradesh for years. Last year also, garlic farmers of Mandsaur, were seen setting their produce on fire as they weren't getting more than Rs 2 for one kg of garlic.