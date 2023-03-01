MP Budget 2023 Highlights: Govt to pay farmer's debt, e-scooty for girls and Ladli Behna Yojna announced

MP Budget 2023: No new tax announced in this year's Madhya Pradesh Budget. While Rs 252 crore was allotted for employment-oriented schemes, Rs 1 lakh crore was set aside for women welfare. Read other top announcements here.

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the state Budget worth over 3.14 lakh crore on Wednesday amid protest by the Congress over LPG price hike. The Budget focused on welfare of women, farmers and the youth of the state. "This is a Budget of Development", said Jagdish Devda as he began the speech in the state assembly.

"The state is developing under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Today's budget will benefit the public and will cover all sections of society. This is a 'Budget of Development'. The budget is under the PM's vision 'Sab ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas'," Devda said on Wednesday.

Here are top announcements from Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023:

> No new tax announced in this year's Budget.

> The finance minister allocated surplus funds for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojna. Under this scheme, women will be given financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month with certain riders including that they are not Income Tax payee. Rs 8000 crore has been allotted in the budget for this scheme. The Ladli Behna scheme will be rolled out on March 5 in Madhya Pradesh.

> Rs 1 lakh 2976 crore allocated for women welfare. Rs 660 crore allocated for Women self Help Groups and Rs 929 crore for Ladli Laxmi Yojana. The amount of incentive for Kanya Vivah Yojana increased from 51 to 55 thousand.

"The self-help groups provided credit linkage of more than Rs 5084 crore by the state government. Along with this, it has also been decided to provide an additional interest subsidy of 2 percent on the loan of 3 lakhs," the finance minister said.

> Rs 467 crores allocated for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

> Rs 3,500 crore allocated for MNREGA scheme.

> The state government to introduce housing plus scheme. Rs 8,000 crore for rural areas. A provision of Rs 383 crore made for the development of rural bodies.

> Rs 400 crore to build 25 medical colleges

> A provision of Rs 14,882 crore made for urban development, which is Rs 1,569 crore more than the last year.

> Rs 738 crore allotted for sports. International Sports Complex to be built in Bhopal.

> Rs 1000 crore set aside for Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

> Rs 252 crore allotted for employment-oriented schemes. Finance Minister Jagdish Devda announced 1 lakh new government jobs for the youth. A budget of Rs 252 crore allocated for the employment of nomadic tribes. There's also a provision to send 200 youths to Japan for employment opportunities.

> The Madhya Pradesh government decided to pay the debt of defaulter farmers. Farmers can continue to avail Kisan Samman Nidhi. They will get financial assistance of Rs 10,000 every year. Budget of Rs 3,200 crore allocated for CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

> Rs 11,500 crore set aside for irrigation schemes

> Rs 3,230 crore allotted for 900 CM Rise schools. The finance minister announced recruitment for vacant posts in schools.

> The government will provide E-scooty to girls (holding first division in Class 12 exams) under CM Balika Scooty Scheme to encourage them to pursue higher education.

> The Madhya Pradesh government proposed to increase MBBS seats in the state from 2055 to 3605.

> The name of Chhindwara University to be renamed after Raja Shankar Shah.

> 8000-km long road will be constructed under CM Gramin Jodo Sadak Yojana and 4000-km road to be built under PM road scheme.

> 900-km long Narmada Pragati Path to be built in Madhya Pradesh

> The government announced Rs 300 crore for the Aahar Yojana grant.

> The Madhya Pradesh government decided to construct toilets at homes of 2.79 lakh new eligible families in the state. Proposal to build 12,789 community sanitation complexes also included in the budget. 300 Gaushalas also to be constructed.

> Rs 710 crore budget for metro rail in Indore and Bhopal.

> Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor will be developed.

> A budget of Rs 80 crore for the development of airstrips

The Budget present comes ahead of state assembly polls due this year.

The economic survey report released on the eve of MP's Budget 2023-24 showed an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06 percent. On Tuesday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state was performing in a better manner because of fiscal discipline and inclusive development.

The per capita income has increased 3.5 times to Rs 1,40,585, said the finance minister. He added that the contribution of Madhya Pradesh in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 4.8 percent.

"There is progress in every field in Madhya Pradesh from economic and financial point of view. Revenue collection has also increased. Capital expenditure has also increased. The industrial growth rate of the state has also increased," Chouhan said earlier.

According to advance estimates, the economic growth rate of the state was 16.43 per cent in 2022-23, he said. Earlier in 2021-22, this growth rate was 18.02 per cent, irrespective of the COVID-19 conditions. In 2001-02, it was only 4.43 per cent, he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, he estimated the GSDP to be at Rs 13,22,821 crore. It was Rs 71,594 crore in 2001-02. Thus, the GSDP has increased by more than 18 times, he said. In 2022-23, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was estimated to be Rs 1,40,583, while in the year 2011-12, it was Rs 38,497, the CM said. In 2001-02, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was only Rs 11,718.

(With inputs from PTI)