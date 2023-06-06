Motilal Oswal AMC predicts RBI's likely pause on rate hike on June 8

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities-PMS at Motilal Oswal Asset Management said that the consensus among analysts and experts is gradually building towards a pause.

As the financial markets eagerly await the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision on June 8, Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities-PMS at Motilal Oswal Asset Management points out that the consensus among analysts and experts is gradually building towards a pause.

The RBI is likely to go for a pause in interest rate hike decision on June 8, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll of economists. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI is likely retaining its stance on withdrawal of accommodation, most of the economists said, even as there lay a possibility for a change to neutral.

“The consensus seems to be building towards a pause. They have already hiked enough. Of course, now there has been oil cut by the Saudis and that is going to stroke some inflationary pressures. But now, it's basically a pause and from that point of view, I would believe that it's positive equities,” Sonthalia told CNBC-TV18.

While inflationary pressures have been on the rise in recent months, Sonthalia argued that the current situation calls for a cautious approach. He highlighted that the global central banks including the US Federal Reserve, have adopted a patient stance by maintaining accommodative policies. Sonthalia suggested that the RBI may also take a similar path to support the economic revival and ensure stability in uncertain times.

CNBC-TV18’s citizens MPC caught up with global experts to deliberate on the issues that are before the RBI and what should be done with rates and with monetary policy.

Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist for India, Citi, said on CNBC-TV18 on June 2 that India’s central bank is likely to be happy with the growth figures and he won’t be surprised if there is an upward revision in growth.

Nomura Chief Economist, India, Sonal Varma pointed out the need to redraw the inflation trajectory as she expects average inflation for the April to June 2023 quarter of FY24 to be below RBI's projection. She, however, believes the biggest uncertainty is El Nino and what it means for food outlook.

