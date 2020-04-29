Economy Govt looking into possibility of building smart cities along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gadkari Updated : April 29, 2020 07:47 PM IST The Rs 1 lakh crore flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project is scheduled to be completed within three years Gadkari said the government has saved about Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition front alone. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365