  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Govt looking into possibility of building smart cities along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gadkari

Updated : April 29, 2020 07:47 PM IST

The Rs 1 lakh crore flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project is scheduled to be completed within three years
Gadkari said the government has saved about Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition front alone.
Govt looking into possibility of building smart cities along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gadkari

You May Also Like

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement