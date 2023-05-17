Breaking News
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87 in London
MNCs will see India as base for both manufacturing and market: Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya

MNCs will see India as base for both manufacturing and market: Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya

MNCs will see India as base for both manufacturing and market: Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya
By Meghna Sen  May 17, 2023 6:55:30 PM IST (Published)

Speaking to CNBC TV18, Ahya said he is confident about the 6.2 percent GDP estimate for India. Here's more on why the economist is super bullish about the Indian economy.

Chetan Ahya, Chief Asia Economist at Morgan Stanley, is super bullish about the Indian economy. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, May 17, Ahya said India is going to get the attention from a lot of multinationals as a base for not only manufacturing but also for the market. His comments come a day after Morgan Stanley, in a report, said India is expected to contribute 16 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) growth over 2023-24.

The Morgan Stanley economist said India's manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers’ index) is at 57.2, while the global manufacturing PMI, excluding India, is in a contraction mode. Similarly, India's services PMI is at 62 and rest of the world has not seen that much strength in the services sector, he noted.


