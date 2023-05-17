MNCs will see India as base for both manufacturing and market: Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya

Chetan Ahya, Chief Asia Economist at Morgan Stanley, is super bullish about the Indian economy. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, May 17, Ahya said India is going to get the attention from a lot of multinationals as a base for not only manufacturing but also for the market. His comments come a day after Morgan Stanley, in a report, said India is expected to contribute 16 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) growth over 2023-24.