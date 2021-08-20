More role for the state, more money for states

Is it an economic problem if there is not enough to distribute, or a political problem of unfair priorities? Himanshu, professor of economics at JNU, is emphatic that the failure is political -- the inability of the polity to prioritise the needs of the bottom half of the population. Find out what other economists say.

The Independence Week has been celebrated with stock indexes booming to fresh highs, and more smart startups turning unicorns. But beneath this glitzy world of valuations hides India’s poor performance on vital social indicators -- the country is at 131 among the 188 nations in the United Nations Development Programs HDI or human development index.

India accounts for 3.27 percent of the world's GDP but for 17.3 percent of the population, as of 2019. While it has done well on life expectancy -- rising from 33 years at the time of independence to nearly 70 years today -- it has fared poorly in medical care: India has fewer hospital beds and doctors per thousand of the population than all BRICS countries and most SAARC nations.

Literacy rate has jumped to 74.5 percent, but quality of education is pathetic as PISA (performance of international students assessment) indicated. Indian students came 72nd out of 73 countries whose students took the test.

At the start of the 75th year, Indianomics invited economists Himanshu, professor of economics at JNU, Reetika Khera, a development economist and also a professor at IIT Delhi and Yamini Ayar, president and chief executive at the Centre for Policy Research, to suggest steps that correct this severe underperformance on various levels. First up, is it an economic problem if not enough to distribute, or a political problem of unfair priorities?

Prof Himanshu was emphatic that the failure is political -- the inability of the polity to prioritise the needs of the bottom half of the population, “unwarranted” tax giveaways like the recent corporate tax cut and the state withdrawing from areas like health and education in the name of privatisation.

Khera pointed out that the social imagination of the upper class needs to change: a car owner in India perceives himself to be “middle class”; in reality, he is in the top 10 percent, while the 90 percent get precious few social goods.

Aiyar pointed out that the reforms since 1991 gave the public sector a bad name and the need of the hour is to restore its confidence, stature and indispensable role in social sectors like health and education.

The experts agreed that India needs to raise taxes and devolve more of them to the states, since education and health are essentially state subjects and can only be delivered by governments that are closer to the people.