#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

More RBI repo rate cuts in FY20? Here's what brokerages expect

Updated : October 07, 2019 11:51 AM IST

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15 percent in its October monetary policy in a bid to boost economic growth.
Going ahead, Edelweiss expects the central bank to take the repo rate to 4.5 percent (another 65 bps cut) by FY20 — India’s lowest policy rate.
CLSA expects one further rate cut in FY21 bringing the repo rate to 4.4 percent in FY21.
More RBI repo rate cuts in FY20? Here's what brokerages expect
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV