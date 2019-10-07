More RBI repo rate cuts in FY20? Here's what brokerages expect
Updated : October 07, 2019 11:51 AM IST
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15 percent in its October monetary policy in a bid to boost economic growth.
Going ahead, Edelweiss expects the central bank to take the repo rate to 4.5 percent (another 65 bps cut) by FY20 — India’s lowest policy rate.
CLSA expects one further rate cut in FY21 bringing the repo rate to 4.4 percent in FY21.
