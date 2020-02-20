Economy
More Indians are getting permanent residency in Canada
Updated : February 20, 2020 05:05 PM IST
NFAP analysis of Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees data in Canada showed that the number of Indians who became permanent residents in Canada increased from 39,340 in 2016 to 80,685 in 2019.
The increase also means that the full year Canadian statistics will likely show more than 85,000 Indians gaining permanent residency in Canada in 2019, said the report.
Some Indians wary about racism and gun culture in America also feel relieved to look at Canada.