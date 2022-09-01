Moody's slashes India's economic growth forecast for 2022

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The credit rating agency said that high-frequency data for the Indian economy shows strong and broad-based underlying momentum in the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23. Moody’s also cut G-20 growth forecasts to 2.5% from 3.1% in 2022.

Global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service has slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7 percent from its May projection of 8.8 percent, saying that rising interest rates, uneven monsoon, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis.

The credit rating agency said that high-frequency data for the Indian economy shows strong and broad-based underlying momentum in the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Moody’s, services and manufacturing sectors have seen robust upswings in economic activity.

However, inflation remains a challenge for India, with the RBI having to balance growth and inflation while also containing the impact of imported inflation from the year-to-date depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar of around 7 percent, the agency said.

The agency also cut the 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for G-20 countries to 2.5 percent from 3.1 percent forecast in May. Moody's also cut the GDP growth forecast for the G-20 nations to 2.1 percent from 2.9 percent for the year 2023.

"Global monetary and financial conditions will remain fairly restrictive through 2023," said Madhavi Bokil, Senior Vice President at Moody's.

"Central banks will require decisive proof that high inflation no longer poses a threat to their policy objectives before letting up on their tight monetary stance," Bokil said. He added that the challenging global economic environment of today would be resolved with a sharp and disinflationary slowdown in economic growth.

According to Moody's, the advanced economies of the G-20 will increase by 2.1 percent in 2022 and 1.1 percent in 2023. For the G-20 developing market countries, Moody's forecasts growth of 3.3 percent in 2022 and 3.8 percent in 2023.

"Our revised projections reflect the hit to households' purchasing power from unrelenting inflation and rapid tightening of global financial conditions because of the hawkish policy pivot of central banks, particularly that of the Fed. COVID-19 restrictions in China and cuts in Russian gas supply to Europe are weighing on the economic outlooks for advanced and emerging economies," said Moody’s

Global trade in durable goods and commodity prices are expected to decrease, according to Moody's.

The demand for commodities is starting to decline. It said that global vehicle manufacturing is increasing, and supply-chain issues are getting better.

