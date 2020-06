India's GDP will contract 3.1 percent in 2020, according to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June, which notes that that the global economy has started showing signs of life, but the "recovery will be long and bumpy".

The report says that the effects of lockdowns will be larger than previously estimated.

"Q2 2020 will go down in history as the worst quarter for the global economy since WW-II," says Moody's.

The silver lining for India is that the GDP is seen bouncing back to 6.9 percent in 2021 as a gradual recovery is predicted to start from the second half of this year.

On a larger scale, the report expects G20 economies to contract by 4.6 percent in 2020 but grow by 5.2 percent in 2021.

Eye on geopolitical tensions

There is a caveat to the next year's growth projection, both for India and the global economy. The current ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions can play spoilsport.

"The Asian countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics, finds the report highlighting that China's clashes with countries bordering the South China Sea, India suggest geopolitical risks rising for the entire region," the report says.

Moody's notes that the COVID-19 crisis has amplified tensions on trade and technology between the US and China and the Phase 1 trade deal remains at risk.