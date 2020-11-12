Economy Moody's revises upwards India GDP forecast to -8.9% in 2020 from its earlier projection of -9.6% Updated : November 12, 2020 02:38 PM IST For the calendar year 2020, it forecast a -8.9 percent contraction, up from its earlier projection of -9.6 percent contraction. Moody’s also revised upwards India’s GDP forecast for calendar year 2021 to 8.6 percent growth from an earlier projection of 8.1 percent expansion. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.