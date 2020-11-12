  • SENSEX
Moody's revises upwards India GDP forecast to -8.9% in 2020 from its earlier projection of -9.6%

Updated : November 12, 2020 02:38 PM IST

For the calendar year 2020, it forecast a -8.9 percent contraction, up from its earlier projection of -9.6 percent contraction.
Moody’s also revised upwards India’s GDP forecast for calendar year 2021 to 8.6 percent growth from an earlier projection of 8.1 percent expansion.
