Moody's Investors Service on Friday indicated an upgrade of India's negative rating at 'Baa2 negative' is unlikely in the near term due to economic shock triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, weak policy implementation and higher debt levels.

"The negative outlook reflects increasing risks that economic growth will remain significantly lower than in the past. This is in light of the deep shock triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, and partly reflects lower government and policy effectiveness at addressing long-standing economic and institutional weaknesses, leading to a gradual rise in the debt burden from already high levels," Moody's said in a report.

India's Baa2 government bond rating reflects “a2” economic strength, “baa3” institutions and governance strength, “b1” fiscal strength, and “ba” susceptibility to event risk, it added.

Moody's expects India's FY21 GDP growth at 0 percent and FY22 growth at 6.6 percent

"We expect the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak and the fiscal policy response to result in significant slippage from the central government’s budgeted deficit target of 3.5 percent of GDP for fiscal 2020. Further increases in fiscal expenditure to support the economy, combined with weaker overall revenue and disinvestment receipts, are likely to drive the central government deficit to around 5.5 percent of GDP in fiscal 2020," it added.