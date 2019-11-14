Economy
Moody’s cuts India’s 2019 GDP growth forecast to 5.6% citing prolonged slowdown
Updated : November 14, 2019 01:59 PM IST
Moody’s lowers India’s GDP growth forecast to 5.6 percent in 2019, from 7.4 percent in 2018.
The rating agency expects economic activity to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6 percent and 6.7 percent.
