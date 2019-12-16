Moody’s cuts India GDP growth forecast for FY20, citing weak consumption

Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has lowered India’s gross domestic product growth projection for the fiscal year 2019-20 to 4.9 percent from 5.8 percent, saying that weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality.

"What was once an investment-led slowdown has now broadened into weakening consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households on the back of stagnating agricultural wage growth and constrained productivity, as well as weak job creation due to rigid land and labor laws," said Deborah Tan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

India's GDP growth declined for the third straight quarter to an over six-year low of 4.5 percent for the second-quarter ended September 30, down from 5 percent recorded in the Q1FY20.

In November, the rating agency had revised its sovereign rating outlook for India to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’.

The credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), which have been major providers of retail loans in recent years, has exacerbated this slowdown, it noted.

"While the income shock to households has been unfolding over several years, it was not visible on headline growth as long as households could borrow from NBFIs. With the materialization of a credit supply shock, we now see the impact of these twin shocks on growth," adds Tan.

Moody’s expects the slower economic growth over the last few quarters will also reduce the debt servicing capabilities of households, which in turn will weaken the asset quality of retail loans across all segments.

“Private-sector banks have a larger exposure to retail loans and may be more at risk. However, an increase in nonperforming loans (NPLs) should be gradual,” the ratings agency said in a report.

It expects that government measures to stimulate domestic demand – including income support for farmers and low-income households, monetary policy easing and a broad corporate tax cut – will be limited in offsetting the slowdown.

“Although a modest recovery is expected for next year, supported partly by spillovers from policy stimulus, economic growth will be weaker than in recent years, which will have negative credit implications for Indian issuers in a range of sectors,” the report added.

Further, Moody’s said that the probability of a significant and rapid deterioration in fiscal strength remains low, given the government's ability to withstand financing shocks offered by the composition of its sovereign debt.

Moody’s expects a central government fiscal deficit of about 3.8 percent of GDP in FY20, resulting in a slippage of 0.5 percentage point of GDP from the government's target.

“As a result, the general government deficit is likely to remain wider than we previously expected. At about 5.9 percent in FY2018/19, this deficit is already much larger than that of Baa-rated peers (the median is 2.5 percent),” Moody’s said.