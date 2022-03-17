Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast for 2022, sees Russia economy shrinking by 7%

Moody's on Thursday lowered its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in India to 9.1 percent in 2022 from 9.5 percent. The credit ratings major expects the economy to expand 5.4 percent in 2023.

High fuel and fertiliser costs will weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting its planned capital spending, Moody's said. The revisions, it said, also factor in the somewhat stronger underlying momentum not accounted for previously.

Official data late last month showed the country's GDP grew at a lower-than-expected 5.4 percent in the October-December period. Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged GDP growth in the third quarter of the current financial year at 5.7 percent.

In its Global Macro Outlook for 2022-23, the agency said economic growth will suffer as the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine builds.

Moody sees the risks of damagingly high input costs and consumer inflation over an extended period due to the spike in commodity prices. It said that disruption in f inancial and business operations poses risks to the highly integrated global economy.

Heightened security and geopolitical risks will exert economic costs and dent sentiment, it said.

Moody's now expects G20 economies to expand 3.6 percent collectively in 2022, as against 4.3 percent earlier, and three percent in 2023. It expects Russia's economy shrinking by seven percent in 2022, and three percent in 2023 -- the only G20 economy it sees contracting this year.

Moody's also warned that in alternative downside scenarios, the global economy could tip into a recession.