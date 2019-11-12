Moody's cuts global sovereign rating outlook to "Negative" for 2020
Updated : November 12, 2019 12:53 PM IST
Disruptive and unpredictable world politics would slow growth and increase the risk of economic or financial shocks.
Unpredictable politics and trade wars would weaken open and commodity-exporting economies.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more