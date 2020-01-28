Moody’s alert investors on risk arising due to rising sea levels

A number of studies, including by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), find that sea levels are positively correlated with surface temperatures, which themselves are linked to global emissions of greenhouse gases.

There is no one-to-one correspondence between carbon emissions, temperature increases and sea-level rise. But there is very broad consensus and, according to the IPCC, high confidence that the pace of global mean sea-level rise will steepen markedly in the second half of this century.

An update by the IPCC released in September 2019 projects sea levels to rise 0.4-0.8 meters on average by 2100 relative to 1986-2005, based on various emission scenarios, marking annual increases that range between 4-15 millimeters.

Sea level rise is among the major trend manifestations of human-induced climate change, which is accompanied by shocks such as storm surges, flooding and land subsidence.

Global sea levels have been rising for the past century, a result of meltwater from glaciers and ice sheets, and expansion of seawater as it warms. Since satellite records began in 1993, the average rate of sea-level increase has been 3.2 millimeters per year.

As temperatures continue to climb, the pace of sea-level rise is likely to accelerate, resulting in significant social and economic costs for some countries.

Given the lagged impact of emissions on ocean warming, even if emissions were reduced to zero today, sea levels would continue to rise well into the future.

We have been talking about how climate change impacts not only the individuals but can scuttle the operations or slow sales of the companies. Moody’s has now cautioned investors on the impact of rising sea levels on a number of sovereigns.

One consequence of climate change is a steady increase in sea levels. While there is a high degree of uncertainty about the magnitude, the direction of change is not in question –

- sea levels several decades from now will be largely determined by past greenhouse gas emissions and temperatures. Sea level rise is gradual, but manifests abruptly, by intensifying

- the frequency and severity of storm surges, flooding and tropical cyclones, which have credit

- implications for sovereigns. The economic and social repercussions of lost income, damage to assets, loss of life, health issues and forced migration from the sudden events related to sea-level rise are immediate.

The report says that Asia, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and small islands are the most exposed to rising sea levels. And in absolute terms, the largest populations exposed are in Bangladesh, China, Indonesia and India.

Through their assessment of exposure and credit impact, we find that Vietnam, Egypt, Suriname and a number of small islands face material credit risk. The extent of risk will be determined by the pace of increase in the frequency and severity of natural disasters related to sea-level rise, which is currently highly uncertain, and by the effectiveness of adaptation measures, so far largely untested.

The report talks about the impact on the economy:

This will hurt the economic strength of these sovereigns, in the absence of offsetting positive economic changes. The impact on economic strength is likely to materialize through several areas of economic activity

Trade Coastal cities are often densely populated and serve as ports and nodes for regional and global supply chains and trade. Several ports in Asia are particularly exposed to sea-level rise. A significant hit to the tourism sector or a long-lasting shock to exports could also raise external vulnerability risk.

Sea level rise also has social implications, mainly through loss of life, and additionally its impact on health and migration. Such social considerations can hurt economic strength, via growth rates and per-capita income