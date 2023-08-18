Rating agency Moody's on Friday, August 18, affirmed India's long-term local and foreign currency ratings at Baa3 with a stable outlook. Despite the recent slowdown in potential growth, the agency predicted that India's economy is positioned for continued robust growth.

"India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating remains at Baa3, while the other short-term local-currency rating stands at P-3," it said.

"India's economy is likely to continue to grow rapidly by international standards, although potential growth has come down in the past 7-10 years. High GDP growth will contribute to gradually rising income levels and overall economic resilience. In turn, this will support gradual fiscal consolidation and government debt stabilisation, albeit at high levels," the agency said.

Further, the report highlighted the ongoing strengthening of India's financial sector, which has significantly reduced economic and contingent liability risks that once put a downward pressure on the country's credit rating.

Potential risks

However, Moody's underlined some potential risks. The agency emphasised the likely impact of a persistent increase in global and domestic interest rates, pointing out that India's high debt burden and weak debt affordability have been perennial concerns. Despite these challenges, Moody's has retained the Baa3 rating and stable outlook.

"A lasting upward shift in global and domestic interest rates highlights the risks stemming from a high debt burden and weak debt affordability, long-standing features of India's sovereign rating which Moody's expects to remain; the Baa3 rating and stable outlook also take into account a curtailment of civil society and political dissent, compounded by rising domestic political risk," it said.

Moody's sees India as global growth leader among G20 nations

Despite the recent dampening of potential growth, the agency anticipates that India will remain a global growth leader among G20 nations over the next few years, largely driven by robust domestic demand. This growth trajectory is expected to gradually elevate income levels and contribute to the nation's overall economic strength.

The government's strategic focus on infrastructure development, evident in the increased capital expenditure in the Union Budget, has yielded tangible enhancements in logistics and trade-related infrastructure. The implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) has further improved the efficiency of public service delivery and fostered formal economic activities. Moody's expects these advancements to continue supporting India's growth potential over time.

The banking sector's enhanced financial stability over the past years has facilitated increased private sector investment and credit growth, indicating improved asset quality and overall stability.

However, Moody's highlighted certain limitations in the long term. These include constraints on significantly boosting manufacturing and employment opportunities, attributed to trade barriers, protectionist measures, and educational disparities.