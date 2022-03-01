GST collection in February topped over Rs 1.33 lakh crore, registering a jump of 18 percent year-on-year basis, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. February is the fourth month when Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore, and eighth month in a row when it stayed above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2022 is Rs 1,33,026 crore of which CGST is Rs 24,435 crore, SGST is Rs 30,779 crore, IGST is Rs 67,471crore (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,340 crore (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods)," the release read.

The revenue stayed above the Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark despite the Omicron -led curbs in the month of February, which also is a shorter 28-day month, the Finance Ministry said.

"February, being a 28-day month, normally witnesses revenues lower than that in January. This high growth during February 2022 should also be seen in the context of partial lockdowns, weekend and night curfews and various restrictions that were put in place by various States due to the omicron wave, which peaked around 20th January," it added.