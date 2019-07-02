#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Business

Monsoon to hit Delhi in 72 hours, says India Meteorological Department

Updated : July 02, 2019 03:36 PM IST

The IMD said light rains were expected on Wednesday and Thursday after which the delayed monsoon will set in.
With the rains, there would be a slight dip in the temperature.
The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 30 degrees Celsius.
Monsoon to hit Delhi in 72 hours, says India Meteorological Department
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Deutsche India FY19 net soars 32% to Rs 1,199 crore despite spike in bad loans

Deutsche India FY19 net soars 32% to Rs 1,199 crore despite spike in bad loans

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV