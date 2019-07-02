Business
Monsoon to hit Delhi in 72 hours, says India Meteorological Department
Updated : July 02, 2019 03:36 PM IST
The IMD said light rains were expected on Wednesday and Thursday after which the delayed monsoon will set in.
With the rains, there would be a slight dip in the temperature.
The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 30 degrees Celsius.
