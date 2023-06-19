Rains to be satisfactory till first 10 days of July at least, Kharif sowing delayed: Skymet

Skymet Weather official Mahesh Palawat said that the monsoon will take another three to four days to reach Maharashtra. Amid the delayed monsoon, the Kharif sowing has now been delayed by 10 to 15 days.

A Skymet official predicted an increase in rainfall in July, adding that the country might receive "satisfactory" rainfall "until the first 10 days of July at least". Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, said the onset of monsoon this year was weak.

Monsoon had stalled due to Cyclone Biparjoy but winds are now strengthening, the official said. Explaining the phenomena, he said Cyclone Biparjoy pulled the moisture away and "that's why, the onset of monsoon is delayed. But now, the rains will be satisfactory until the first 10 days of July at least," he told CNBC-TV18. He didn't "expect rainfall distribution to be too skewed".

Palawat further informed that the monsoon will take another three to four days to reach Maharashtra. "Thereafter, there will be steady progress in interior parts as well like Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha all these areas. They will also start receiving good rain," he added.