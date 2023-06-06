Monsoon onset delay casts shadow on agriculture sector

Karthik Jayaraman, Co-Founder & MD of WayCool Foods, said a delay of up to a week or ten days might not have a significant impact. However, if the delay extends beyond that, it could affect sowing. Although the probability of a delay coupled with deficiency in the early stages is low, it could impact rain-fed crops

Uncertainty looms over India's agriculture sector once again as it grapples with the consequences of climate change. Following extreme heatwaves and unprecedented rainfall, the possible delay in the onset of the monsoon season casts a fresh shadow over the sector.

Farmers eagerly await the arrival of the monsoon for a favorable sowing season for key crops like rice, cotton, corn, soybean, and sugar cane. However, the delay in monsoon onset will significantly impact agricultural activities and pose challenges for farmers.

Pratik Gadia, Founder & CEO of The Yarn Bazaar, shed light on the ramifications of the delayed monsoon, stating, “We have already witnessed its direct impact on prices. Sowing in India relies heavily on the monsoon, and the delayed onset is a cause for concern, particularly in Punjab. Reports indicate that sowing in Punjab has been declining over the past decade, which is alarming.”