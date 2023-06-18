CNBC TV18
Monsoon onset affects sales of petrol, diesel

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 18, 2023

Demand for diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country accounting for about two-fifths of the demand, fell 6.7 percent to 3.43 million tonnes in June 1-15 compared to the year-ago period. Meanwhile, petrol sales dropped 5.7 percent to 1.3 million tonnes during the first half of June 2023 when compared with the same period last year. Sales were down 3.8 percent month-on-month, the data showed.

Preliminary industry data reveals a decline in petrol and diesel sales during the first half of June. The arrival of the monsoon season has led to reduced demand in the agricultural sector and decreased vehicular movement. In particular, diesel demand, which accounts for a significant portion of fuel consumption in the country, has dropped by 6.7 percent to 3.43 million tonnes compared to the same period last year.

Previously, diesel sales had seen a significant increase of 6.7 percent and 9.3 percent in April and May respectively, driven by higher agricultural demand and increased usage of air conditioning in cars to combat the summer heat. When compared to the consumption of 3.31 million tonnes in the first half of May, diesel sales in the first half of June showed a 3.4 percent increase.
Similarly, petrol sales witnessed a decline of 5.7 percent to 1.3 million tonnes during the first half of June 2023 compared to the same period last year, with a month-on-month decrease of 3.8 percent.
