Money problems force one in four Americans to push retirement beyond 65

Updated : July 08, 2019 08:57 AM IST

According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 23 percent of workers, including nearly 2 in 10 of those over 50, don't expect to stop working.
According to government data, about 1 in 5 people 65 and older was working or actively looking for a job in June.
When asked how financially comfortable they feel about retirement, 14 percent of Americans under the age of 50 and 29 percent over 50 say they feel extremely or very prepared.
