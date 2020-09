The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet which was supposed to be held between September 29 - October 1, 2020, has been rescheduled, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

The dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly, it added. The MPC was earlier expected to announce policy on October 1.

The MPC has six members - the RBI governor, deputy governor and an executive director and three members nominated by the government. The tenure of the first set of external members — Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua and Ravindra H Dholakia — ended in September and the government is yet to announce their replacement. Under the RBI Act, part-time or external members of the MPC have a four-year term which cannot be extended.

Last week, the Centre ruled out giving an extension to the terms of three external MPC members. The central bank had earlier this year in June approached the Ministry of Finance seeking an extension of the three external members - Pammi Dua, Chetan Ghate and Ravindra Dholakia.

In its last MPC meeting in August, RBI kept policy rates unchanged to help tame inflation that in recent times had surged past 6 percent mark and said the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the pandemic. The RBI has cut policy rates by 115 basis points since February.

The Reserve Bank was expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the forthcoming bilateral monetary policy review in view of the rising retail inflation driven mainly by supply-side issues, experts said.