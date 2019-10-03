#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
MoEFCC expert committee gives wildlife clearance for Kaiga nuclear plant’s expansion

Updated : October 03, 2019 04:00 PM IST

An expert panel of the environment ministry led by India’s environment minister Prakash Javadekar has granted wildlife clearance for expansion of the Kaiga atomic power plant in Karnataka. The expansion project had already received environment clearance in August 2019.
The project is less than two kilometres away from the boundary of Kali Tiger Reserve which is home to several rare and endangered species of animals.
The National Tiger Conservation Authority cleared the expansion project but stipulated several conditions to protect the floral and faunal diversity of the area.
