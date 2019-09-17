Economy
PM Modi to start his 69th birthday with mother's blessing
Updated : September 17, 2019 06:41 AM IST
September 17 is a special day in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life -- it is his birthday.
Today, as he will turn 69, Modi will fly to Gujarat, his home state.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more