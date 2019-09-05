#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Modi govt likely to miss fiscal deficit target amid pressure for more stimulus

Updated : September 05, 2019 09:27 AM IST

The government could toward the end of 2019 be forced to raise the fiscal deficit target to 3.5 percent of GDP from 3.3 percent: sources
Tax collections could fall by as much as 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion), or 4 percent of $344 billion annual target: sources
