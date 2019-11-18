Modi government’s policies led to current economic slowdown, says Manmohan Singh
Updated : November 18, 2019 03:06 PM IST
Singh, in a piece he wrote for The Hindu, said that the current economic crisis is a result of 'profound fear and distrust' among people who had acted as the agents of growth in the country.
Singh alleged that the mutual trust and self-confidence that are the bedrock for social transactions and economic growth have been torn down and ruptured.
