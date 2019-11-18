#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Modi government’s policies led to current economic slowdown, says Manmohan Singh

Updated : November 18, 2019 03:06 PM IST

Singh, in a piece he wrote for The Hindu, said that the current economic crisis is a result of 'profound fear and distrust' among people who had acted as the agents of growth in the country.
Singh alleged that the mutual trust and self-confidence that are the bedrock for social transactions and economic growth have been torn down and ruptured.
Modi government’s policies led to current economic slowdown, says Manmohan Singh
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV