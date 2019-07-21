Modi government 2.0 sets sights on making India $ 5 trillion economy
Updated : July 21, 2019 06:07 PM IST
Two persons in the know of the government policy-making said the dispensation truly feels that transformative changes can be brought about only through economic growth and inclusive development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn-in on May 30 after the BJP won 303 seats -- the first time since 1971 that an incumbent government returned to power with such a thumping mandate.
