Economy Modi directs India should reduce dependence on defence imports Updated : May 01, 2020 07:53 AM IST The Prime Minister directed that India should reduce dependence on imports and take forward "Make in India" to build its domestic capabilities. Modi held a detailed meeting to deliberate the potential reforms to ensure a robust and self-reliant defence industry in India that caters to short and long term needs of the armed forces.