Cabinet to discuss India-Saudi MoU on power grid interconnections

Union Cabinet is likely to discuss India-Saudi Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on power grid interconnections on Wednesday, sources told CNBC-TV18. The Cabinet meeting is currently underway.
The proposal entail linking national grids of India and Saudi Arabia through undersea cables. A separate proposal for power grid interconnection between India and UAE is pending approval.
India will also sign bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, once the Cabinet approves the decision.
The Power Ministry had circulated Cabinet note for inter-ministerial consultation to initiate the process to expand access to reliable power.
Earlier in January, India and the UAE announced plans to conduct a feasibility study for linking their power grids via undersea cables as part of the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative.
