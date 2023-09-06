CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsCabinet to discuss India Saudi MoU on power grid interconnections

Cabinet to discuss India-Saudi MoU on power grid interconnections

The proposal entail linking national grids of India and Saudi Arabia through undersea cables.

Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Sept 6, 2023 2:00:28 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Cabinet to discuss India-Saudi MoU on power grid interconnections
Union Cabinet is likely to discuss India-Saudi Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on power grid interconnections on Wednesday, sources told CNBC-TV18. The Cabinet meeting is currently underway.

Share Market Live


The proposal entail linking national grids of India and Saudi Arabia through undersea cables. A separate proposal for power grid interconnection between India and UAE is pending approval.
India will also sign bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, once the Cabinet approves the decision.
The Power Ministry had circulated Cabinet note for inter-ministerial consultation to initiate the process to expand access to reliable power.
Earlier in January, India and the UAE announced plans to conduct a feasibility study for linking their power grids via undersea cables as part of the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

indiaPower Gridsaudi

Recommended Articles

View All
PM Modi says global central banks must coordinate in the battle against inflation: Moneycontrol Exclusive

PM Modi says global central banks must coordinate in the battle against inflation: Moneycontrol Exclusive

Sept 6, 2023 IST4 Min Read

PM Modi on G20 vision, need for credible global institutions and more — full text of his exclusive interview with Moneycontrol

PM Modi on G20 vision, need for credible global institutions and more — full text of his exclusive interview with Moneycontrol

Sept 6, 2023 IST31 Min Read

China says economic 'fundamentals' are unchanged despite its slowdown

China says economic 'fundamentals' are unchanged despite its slowdown

Sept 6, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X